Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

