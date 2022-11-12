Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

