Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FOX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.52 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

