Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 3.4 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

