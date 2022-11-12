HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DINO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

