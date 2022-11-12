The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AES by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $28.08 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.