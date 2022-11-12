Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

