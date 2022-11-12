LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

