Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Decreased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after buying an additional 529,349 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,940.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 327,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 311,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 3.0 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

