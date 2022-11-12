Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

