Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of D opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

