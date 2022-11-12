Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,819 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

