Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

NYSE PNM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

