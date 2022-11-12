Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 6,201 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,880,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4,996.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 806,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 790,381 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,119 shares of company stock valued at $774,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

