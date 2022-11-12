Walleye Trading LLC Raises Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.48 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

