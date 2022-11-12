Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

