Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 169,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

