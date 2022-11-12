Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $236.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

