Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 18,059 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

