Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $402,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.