PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in PPL by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

