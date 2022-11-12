Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $50.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

