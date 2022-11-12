Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,805,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period.
Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance
Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.
