Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.0% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.13.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,475 shares of company stock worth $40,112,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

