Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

