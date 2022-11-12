Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $290.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

