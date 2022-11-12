Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $265.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

