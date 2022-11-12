Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251,568 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

