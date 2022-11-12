Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SPG opened at $120.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
