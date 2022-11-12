Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC opened at $166.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

