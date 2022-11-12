Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $79.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

