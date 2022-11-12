Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

