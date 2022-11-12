Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 28.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 34.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $110.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.
