Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.62 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 316,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 15.8% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 347,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

