Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.