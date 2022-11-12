Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 796.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

