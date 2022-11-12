The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

