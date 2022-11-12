Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,024 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 4.8 %

BATS CBOE opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

