Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MGM opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 143,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,323.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

