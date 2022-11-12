Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,463 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

HAS opened at $63.41 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

