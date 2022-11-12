State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.41.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

