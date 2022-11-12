TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

