Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 246 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 137.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

AAP opened at $186.39 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

