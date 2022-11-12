Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 490 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PTC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PTC by 12.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after acquiring an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in PTC by 45.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 374,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 116,575 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,179,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,179,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,886,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Trading Up 1.7 %

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PTC to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

