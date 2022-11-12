Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.71 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

