TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

PTC stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $975,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,179,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,613 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,704. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

