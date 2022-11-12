Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

URI opened at $349.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $389.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.95.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

