Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

