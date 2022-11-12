Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 328.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,154 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

