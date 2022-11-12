Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 107.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

